Nearly 4,000 Indians reach home from Oman

Muscat: As many as 4,000 Indians including some 300 infants reached home in the past three weeks since the government of India allowed Air India Express to fly the Indian citizen home from the Sultanate.

These people include stranded passengers, elders as well as pregnant women and people needing medical assistance.

On May 30, three flights transported nearly 540 Indians from Muscat to their home towns of Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Trivandrum in Kerala.

With these three flights from Muscat to their home town of Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Trivandrum in Kerala on Saturday, the carrier flew 19 times from Muscat and Salalah to various Indian destinations.

“All these (sending Indian nationals who are on compelling reasons in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic) were possible only with the support of the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ROP, the Airport Authority and all concerned,” said Munu Mahawer, the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.

Embassy had announced 15 more flight services as part of the Phase 2 Plus between May 28 and June 7, 2020 to various Indian destinations as part of the repatriation drive named ‘Vande Bharat’.

There is a scheduled flight on Saturday from Salalah to Kannur in the afternoon. This will be followed by:

01-Jun-20 Muscat – Kozhikode (Kerala)

01-Jun-20 Salalah – Kannur (Kerala)

02-Jun-20 Muscat – Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir)

03-Jun-20 Muscat – Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)

03-Jun-20 Muscat – Kannur (Kerala)

04-Jun-20 Muscat – Kochi (Kerala)

04-Jun-20 Muscat – Trivandrum (Kerala)

07-Jun-20 Muscat – Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

The cost of tickets has to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the Air India Express only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight, an Indian Embassy source said.