NDC concludes strategic drill Decision Making -7

Muscat: The National Defence College (NDC) concluded today activities of the strategic exercise “Decision Making- 7”. The exercise was carried out by the NDC seventh batch from the various military, security and civil institutions in the country.

The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Al Fadl bin Mohammad al Harthy, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.

The chief guest and attendees were briefed on the progress of the exercise’s activities by Brig Mohammed bin Yarub Al Sifi, NDC Assistant Commandant.

The event was attended by L-G Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Chairman of NDC Board, Dr Mohammad bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and Qais bin Mohammed Al Youssef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.