NCSI carries out opinion poll on Covid-19 vaccine

Muscat: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), in cooperation with the Directorate General for Disease Surveillance & Control at the Ministry of Health, continues carrying out an opinion poll during December 15 – 31, 2020, on a sample of 3,000 Omani and non-Omani (18 years and over) in all parts of the Sultanate.

The survey poll aims to measure public awareness on Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the attitudes and practices related to the vaccine.

The poll also aims to identify the surveyed individual’s view on the safety of the vaccine, their belief on its capability to prevent them from the infection, their opinion on whether it is necessary to take the vaccine for those with a history of infection, the side effects of the vaccine, and number of doses needed.

The surveyed people will be also asked about their anxiety regarding the vaccine, reasons behind the anxiety if found, and the reason for rejecting the vaccine, if any.

The survey will also seek to identify the extent of public awareness on the pandemic, its symptoms, modes of transmission, proper treatment when infected and the most vulnerable people infected, in addition to identifying the sources of his/her knowledge about the vaccine.