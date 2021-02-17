NBC signs incubation pacts with two companies

The National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), signed incubation agreements with Pharmaceutical Consulting Office and Rumoz Company. NBC will provide a stimulating environment for the two incubated companies with a wide range of services that will contribute to their growth.

Pharmaceutical Consulting Office is specialised in providing logistical services in the pharmaceutical field and offering advice to health institutions in determining the quality of services and ways to improve and evaluate them.

Moreover, the Pharmaceutical Consulting Office directs pharmacists and healthcare providers to improve and develop functional and scientific skills and involve them in scientific research and innovation.

Specialised in the industrial technical marketing field and driven by youth with innovative ideas, Rumoz Company aims at supplying the Omani market and local products with unique brands and innovative packaging solutions that enhance product reliability.

Rumoz works as an integrated business chain to develop and establish the visual identity of the project, and devise solutions for packaging and marketing the product with innovative digital videos. It should be noted that Rumoz is the marketing arm of the Industrial Innovation Centre.

NBC is an initiative launched by Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.