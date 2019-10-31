NBC signs incubation pacts with four SMEs

The National Business Centre (NBC), an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, has signed incubation agreements with four Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The four companies namely Classic Studio, Green Universe Enterprise, Power Packs Company and Badal Trading will all benefit from the services offered by NBC and Riyada incubator.

According to Classic Studio representatives, the company is a media and marketing firm specialised in photography, design and artistic production.

Established in March 2017, the company offers high quality services that enrich the visual content of the clients and focuses on the utilisation of advanced technologies and expertise.

In addition, Green Universe Enterprise was established with the aim of improving the environment by reducing carbon foot print and at the same time benefiting the industries and community with efficient and cheaper energy.

Green Universe Enterprise is dedicated to renewable energy and environmental solutions to ensure sustainability in energy resources. The company provides full solar EPC services, which include engineering procurement and construction for any solar project.

GUE works on several types of renewable energy resources, but as for now, the company’s main focus is on solar energy that includes on-grid and off-grid PV systems, solar water heaters, solar batteries, solar air-conditioners, solar lights and hybrid solutions such as solar/generator or solar/wind/batteries or any other combinations. GUE is capable of designing installation and commissioning of any solar PV system at any size.

The Power Packs Company aims at delivering 5G network, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart electronics. Moreover, Badal Trading presents an online store (badals.com) which features a variety of products for delivery right to the doorstep. Launched in 2011, Badal aims to reach to new markets through its excellent and fast service.

