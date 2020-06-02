NBC inks incubation pact with Science Traveler
Muscat: The National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, signed an agreement to incubate Science Traveler Company.
Science Traveler provides wellbeing and self-development programmes integrated with engaging tourists’ experiences. The incubated company aims at contributing to the society by creating valuable experiences that inspire self-growth, wellbeing and prosperity.
NBC is an initiative launched by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.
The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities. –ONA