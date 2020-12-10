Nationals of 103 countries exempted from entry visa

Muscat: In support of the tourist movement and to facilitate the travellers wishing to visit the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police announced that the nationals of 103 countries will be exempted from entry visas for a period of ten days.

The entry will be allowed as specified controls and conditions, including the presence of a prior and confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance, and a return ticket.

The Middle-Term fiscal plan for the year 2020-24 said of the plans, “This will encourage more tourists to visit Oman, enhance the tourism sector, and raise its contribution to the national economy.”

The government recognizes the need to strengthen the Sultanate’s revenue-raising framework by decreasing its reliance on hydrocarbon revenues. Initiatives related to increasing non-oil revenues will have an impact of almost RO 1.4 billion, the plan said.

Currently, only citizens of five GCC countries can enter without a visa while New Zealand nationals can spend up to three months in Oman and enter the country on a visa without paying any fee.

Nationals of 71 other countries and territories can apply for visas online provided they have a valid of passport six months.

Oman will focus on tapping tourists from new source markets, including the USA, said the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit in its annual report.

European countries:

Portugal – Sweden – Norway – Andorra – Italy – Bulgaria – San Marino – Switzerland – Croatia – Liechtenstein – Macedonia – Hungary – Serbia – Georgia – Estonia – Denmark – Germany – Greece – Iceland – Belgium – Romania – Slovenia – Finland – Luxembourg – Malta – Monaco – Cyprus – Ukraine – Spain – Czech Republic – Vatican – Austria – Ireland – Britain – Poland – Slovakia – France – Latvia – Lithuania – Moldova – Netherlands.

South American countries:

Ecuador – Bolivia – Venezuela – Colombia – Uruguay – Paraguay – Sirnam – Argentina – Brazil – Chile.

Other countries and regions:



Japan – Thailand – South Africa – Lebanon – Hong Kong – Federal Republic of Russia – People’s Republic of China – Seychelles – America – Brunei Darussalam – Turkey – South Korea – New Zealand – Iran – French Ghana – Australia – Indonesia – Taiwan – Canada – Malaysia – Macau Island – Singapore – Azerbaijan – Uzbekistan – Belarus – Tajikistan – Kyrgyzstan – Costa Rica – Nicaragua – Morocco – India – Armenia – Panama – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Turkmenistan – Honduras – Guatemala – Kazakhstan – Laos – Albania – Bhutan – Peru – Maldives – Salvador – Vietnam – Cuba – Mexico.

List of Arab countries added:

Jordan – Egypt – Tunisia – Algeria – Mauritana.