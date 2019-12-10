National Museum signs 3 pacts with the Hermitage in Russia

SAINT PETERSBURG: The National Museum and the Hermitage Museum in the Russian Federation signed three agreements yesterday in the Russian City of Saint Petersburg. The agreements were signed by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director General of the National Museum, and Professor Dr Mikhail Piotrovsky, Director General of the Hermitage and member of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum. The first agreement includes the construction of a corner bearing the name of Oman in the headquarters of the ancient Winter Palace, which is one of the most prominent areas for museum exhibitions in the world.

The second agreement includes the inauguration of a corner bearing the name of Hermitage at the headquarters of the National Museum in Muscat, starting in October 2020. Four Russian national treasures related to Islamic civilisation in Russia will be loaned, including pieces discovered at the Bulgarian archaeological site on the banks of the Volga River and included in the list of Unesco World Heritage, discoveries from central Siberia and the Russian Caucasus. The pieces cover the periods from the 10th century to the 19th century AD.

The third agreement relates to the inauguration of a temporary exhibition at the headquarters of the National Museum in Muscat in October 2020 for a period of 3 months on the masterpieces of Islamic civilisation in Russia. The exhibition will feature 20 unique museum pieces from the 19th century until the beginning of the 20th century. The pieces range from archaeological finds, ornaments, traditional weapons, ceramics, and examples of architecture. They come from Tatarstan, Turkmenistan, and the Russian Caucasus. — ONA