National Museum restores Sinaw treasure

Muscat: The National Museum’s conservation and preservation team completed the restoration of the Sinaw treasure, the largest currency treasure unearthed in the Sultanate to date, as part of the museum’s endeavour to highlight the Omani cultural heritage since ancient time till present day.

The treasure was found inside a pottery vessel in September 1979 in Sinaw area in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi, Governorate of North Al Sharqiya. The glazed vessel is distinguished by turquoise blue and handles on both sides. (962) pieces of silver dirhams, dating from the early Sassanid and Islamic periods were found in the vessel.

The oldest dirham in the treasure dates to the reign of Hormuz IV – Khosrow ll (589-623), more than 1400 years. The most recent dirham in the treasure was struck during the reign of the Abbasid caliph al-Mu’tasim in the year (840-841).

The National Museum’s conservation and preservation team worked on the currency restoration for a full year.

It is worth noting that visitors can view Sinaw treasure in the Hall of Greatness of Islam after the reopening of the National Museum. The visitors can also view, through virtual tours, the details of the treasure by visiting the museum’s website on the link / http://www.nm.gov.om, or via the museum’s social media accounts. –ONA