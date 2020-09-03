National Museum organises lecture in Archaeology

Muscat: The Learning Centre at the National Museum, in cooperation with the Geological Society of Oman, organised a YouTube lecture entitled “Geology and Archaeology of the Southern Empty Quarter: New Discoveries”.

The lecture was presented by Dr Mohammed al Kindi from the Earth Sciences Consultancy Centre (ESCC), and Dr Maria Pia Maiorano, University of Naples “L’Orientale”.

The lecture reviewed the surveys made by a team of archaeologists and geologists during the years (2019-2020) in the southeastern borders of the Omani part of the Empty Quarter. The studies revealed huge numbers of objects that helped to learn about the stratigraphic geology of the region, climate history, and archaeology.

The two lecturers also touched on the findings of the survey, which revealed many stone tools that indicate settlement in different periods of the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods. These tools included stone animal holdfasts, stone pestles, arrowheads, and stone axes. These tools were found side by side along with the fossils of animal bones dating back to the animals that humans hunted in those ancient times.

The survey revealed the existence of sites dating back to the Paleolithic, Middle Paleolithic and Late Stone Age. Findings from this region provide valuable information on the Middle Holocene settlement of the region, of which there was little information available.

The survey was conducted by a team of geologists and archaeologists with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in the area north of Mitan in the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna in the Governorate of Dhofar in January of 2019 and 2020.

The team was headed by Dr Mohammed al Kindi. The mission, which was known as the Omani-French Mission, included a prominent group of geologists and archaeologists. –ONA