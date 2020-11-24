National Heart Center performs new technique for cardiac catheter operations

Muscat: For the first time in the Sultanate, the National Heart Center of the Royal Hospital has recently launched a new technique for cardiac catheter operations by using the ultrasound.

Such procedures are performed by using an intravascular lithotripsy device in case of inability to dilating them by the usual lithotripsy techniques.

The ultrasound catheter has been carried out for two patients suffered from stenosis of the calcified coronary arteries. Through this new technique, the medical team succeeded in break-up the calcium inside the artery, which allowed dilating it and installing a stent successfully.

This procedure has been performed by a medical team headed by Dr Mohammed al Mukhaini, Dr Said Abdul Rahman and Dr Mohammed al Riyami with the assistance of technicians and nurses. –ONA