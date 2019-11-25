National Finance completes 3rd ‘Calculate it Right’ workshop

National Finance successfully completed it’s 3rd ‘Calculate it Right’ workshop in Barka as part of its collaborative effort with Fund for Development of Youth Projects (Sharakah). The nationwide programme aims to educate SME business owners on business & financial planning to guide them on the path to running an organisation successfully. In the last few years, Oman has seen a sharp rise in SMEs across various industries and there are over 40,000 in operation according to the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) at the end of July 2019.

With incentives to encourage companies to run efficiently and thrive in the local market, aspirational SMEs entrepreneurs are looking to pursue their dream of starting a company. With these workshops, National Finance looks to support these individuals by keeping them up to date on the best financial practices for their organisation. The ‘Calculate it Right’ workshop which is Sharakah’s copyright comes to fulfil a critical area of SMEs critical foundation.

The third session of the “Calculate it Right” workshop series conducted by National Finance and Sharakah was successfully held yesterday at Al Nadha Resort in Barka. As a part of its Social Investment Program, National Finance, in collaboration with Sharakah, is conducting a series of workshops named “Calculate it Right” across the Sultanate. This is the second consecutive year that the workshops are being held at all the major cities of the country.

The practical workshop in Barka was presided by Ahmed al Mawali, Head of Retail, National Finance. He commented that SMEs should aim to create a sustainable business environment through smart financial & business planning to help achieve their goals.

