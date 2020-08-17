Local 

National Family Affairs Committee discusses situation of autistic children

The National Committee for Family Affairs held a virtual videoconference meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development.

The meeting reviewed a number of topics, including recommendations of the first GCC Autism Conference’s recommendations and the role of family and community in accommodating this segment of students in schools and society. The meeting also discussed the return of students to schools and social and psychological problems of autistic children at home for a long time, in addition to the impact of lockdown of parks and public play areas due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Committee also discussed means of facilitating marriages and encouraging youth to form families through marriage. In this context, the Committee looked into the setting up of marital counselling and reconciliation offices to help avert negative impacts of married life and find ways to tackle youth disinterest in marriage.

This is in addition to discussing other social issues of concern, including the Sultanate’s signing of Geneva agreement on enhancing the health of women and strengthening family ties. –ONA

