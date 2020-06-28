National expert team to work on rain woes in Dhofar

Salalah: At a virtual meeting, the Municipal Council of Dhofar Municipality discussed a range of issues including COVID-19, housing design proposals, and most importantly the damages are done to infrastructure following the recent inclement weather that caused extensive damage to roads and wadis (natural canals) in Dhofar Governorate.

The meeting was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohsinal Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality.

In an interview with Observer, Dr Ahmed al Ghassani spoke largely on the damages caused by the recent rains and steps being taken to meet any such situation in the future.

“We are working on solutions, both short term, and long term. We are building a national expert team comprising technical and academic experts, and we have decided to invite suggestions from the community through some relevant platforms,” he said.

To make the ‘national team’ a broad-based team of experts, the civic body has decided to engage with experts from Sultan Qaboos University and Dhofar University.

“We have sent requests to the universities to nominate experts and as soon as we get the right people, we will start working on our future course of action. Our community engagement is vital because we get valuable inputs from them. Based on their suggestions and merit, some members would be selected from the community to be part of the National Experts Team,” Dr Ahmed al Ghassani said.

Commenting on the current status of work, DrAl Ghassani said, the civic body is currently working on short term solutions under which all the damaged sites have been identified. “Reasons are being evaluated and our people are working on how to do quick service for the same.”

All these exercises are being weighed for a long term solution to ensure smooth drainage of water in the future. “For this, the profile of the roads and wadis are being evaluated. If needed we will deepen or widen the wadis to ensure some concrete solution.”

Under its long term plan, the national team of experts would work hand in hand with the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) for comprehensive results and better water management in the catchment areas of Dhofar.

“We are committed to protecting Salalah city and the whole of the Dhofar Governorate by evolving a better drainage and water management system,” said Dr Al Ghassani.

Pic by AbdulrahimSubait

By Kaushalendra Singh