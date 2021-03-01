National campaign to combat human trafficking launched

Muscat: The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking launched a campaign called Insan under the patronage of Nasr Khamis Al Sawai, Attorney General and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, together with several excellencies, ambassadors, and undersecretaries.

Al Sawai highlights achievements of the Committee, including entry into the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, removing NOC, allocation of shelter for victims, awareness and training programs, and creation of a national team for quick intervention.

In his speech, the Attorney General affirms the Sultanate’s role as part of global efforts to combat human trafficking, making it one of the first countries to issue special legislation against this crime: the Anti-Human Trafficking Law, issued by Royal Decree No 126/2008.

In a pre-recorded speech, Dr. Shaikh Kahlan bin Nabhan al Kharusi, the Assistant Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, confirmed the clear position of Islam towards preserving human rights, regardless of color, ethnicity, and belief.

The campaign will continue until May 31, 2021, and will include various advertising and media awareness activities.