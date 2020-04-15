Local 

National Bioethics Committee meets

Muscat: The National Bioethics Committee held a video conference meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Dr Ali bin Saud al Baimani, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), Chairman of the Committee.

The National Bioethics Committee received a statement by UNESCO (UNESCO’s International Bioethics Committee (IBC) and World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology (COMEST) on the Covid-19 Ethical considerations from a global point of view, and recommended that they will be studied and circulated to relevant authorities.

The committee also discussed the outcomes of the second International Bioethics Conference. It recommended writing a comprehensive report on the conference’s outputs. –ONA

