7,000 vehicle operating permits issued via Naql

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has issued over 7,000 vehicle operating permits since the activation of Naql online platform on December 1.

The ministry hailed the cooperation of operators in the road transport sector and added that the digital platform is aimed at regulating the sector and curbing the hidden trade.

The Ministry urged all operators to obtain a vehicle operating card, to ensure their compliance with the regulations of the new land transport law.

Naql has been linked to the vehicle registration systems of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), Invest Easy of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) to verify details of the individual transport operators or institutions and companies.

The services can be accessed at the Naql website or from the offices of Sanad and Oman Post.

The platform will have complete details of companies and individuals operating in the sector and licenses or permits will be issued only after complete verification under the system.

The permits for foreign cargo transport vehicles for their stay in Oman for more than seven days will be issued through Naql.

The platform will help the authorities to develop an integrated database of all transport operators, including passenger and tourist, school and intercity buses, facilities, trucks and taxis and violations of the executive regulations of the land transport law.

The platform is prepared by an Omani SME, Global Computer Services who will be also responsible for its operations and maintenance over a period of 10 years.

The platform will offer a level playing field to all operators by developing a database that will give details on the hidden trade and monopolistic in the sector.