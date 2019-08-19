Nancy Ajram to perform at Salalah Tourism Fest

Salalah: Lebanese pop star and Arab sensation, Nancy Ajram, will perform in Salalah on Wednesday August 21. Her performance will take place in the Al Muruj Theatre near the Itin Recreation Centre, which is main venue of the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF).

According event organisers, Ajram’s performance is part of the STF celebration and part of many cultural events being organised in the theatre.

“Almost daily there are some cultural shows being held in the Al Muruj Theatre where some famous Arab performers take part and perform. To the close of the STF we chose to bring Ajram, who is very popular among the Arabs,” a source of event organiser said.

In one of her recent tweets Ajram said she was excited to perform in Salalah Tourism Festival. In her tweet she wrote, “I am very excited to meet my dear people in the Sultanate of Oman at the Salalah Tourism Festival on August 21.”

Ajram has always been a great hit among her crowd and fans spread all over the world. She has emerged as one of the biggest names in Arab music industry. She has massive pan-Arab appeal with more than 30 million albums sold.