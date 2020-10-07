Nabil al Zadjali named new general manager of Al Bustan Palace

Muscat: With over three decades of experience across the public and private sectors, Nabil al Zadjali was appointed as the new General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Nabil succeeds Katrin Herz, who had held the role for five years. Moving from his previous post as Deputy General Manager, Nabil is bringing his diverse experience from his various leadership roles to his new position and is anticipated to drive the next chapter of the hotel’s rich history.

“During Katrin’s tenure, she has driven remarkable growth for the hotel and it is with great anticipation that I endeavor to build on the precedence she has set,” said Al Zadjali.

“I look forward to leading the team and taking this opportunity to cultivate the resort in ways that will match its exquisite setting while engaging the passionate spirits of our Ladies and Gentlemen to continue providing authentic experiences. Building on our proud history, we hope to continue on our positive momentum, inviting guests to make memories with us time and again.”

Having joined the hotel in 2005 as Executive Assistant Manager, Nabil is credited for his supporting role in a number of projects, including a major 18-month renovation that saw the hotel completely redefine its guest experience. With over three decades of experience across the public and private sectors, he has held a number of leadership roles and offers a solid track record in achieving business growth, high-quality results, and strong financial performance.

Nabil has participated in several committees within the tourism industry and was among the team who formed the Oman Tourism Strategy 2030. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the American University in Cairo and a Diploma in Marketing Management from Boston College, US.

Nestled between the Al Hajar mountain range and the Sea of Oman, among 200 acres of lush gardens, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has maintained its reputation as one of the world’s most luxurious resorts for the past 35 years.

Showcasing the art of Omani hospitality, the resort combines a stunning location with world-class cuisine, the Al Bustan Palace Spa by The Ritz-Carlton, and plenty of recreational activities.

Bridging authentic heritage with five-star state-of-the-art facilities, the hotel embraces the needs of the modern traveler, while remaining faithful to the precedent it has set for hospitality and to its Omani heritage.