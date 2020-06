Expatriates from Oman will have to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits while flying to the Indian state on charter or Vande Bharat repatriate flights, instead of mandatory covid-19 tests.

The PPE kits, including N95 masks and face shields, will be provided by airline companies from July 25.

The state government had earlier insisted that Covid test was mandatory for all expatriates returning to the state with effect from June 25.