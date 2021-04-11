Mykonos, Greece opens its doors and beaches to visitors

Following the recent Government announcement, Greece will open its borders in May, bringing a beacon of hope that travel will resume considering all European health measures and regulations.

The island of Mykonos is home to many pristine hotels and resorts, including the luxury brand Kenshō Mykonos that is ready to welcome guests again this summer, and with two exquisite properties to choose from with a plethora of offerings, it’s not hard to see why it’s a preferred choice among travellers.

Kenshō Ornos is a beautiful boutique paradise that offers 10 suites and 25 picture-perfect rooms, just south of Mykonos town, yet in complete privacy. Think star-lit turquoise pools, state of the art décor inspired by Cycladic heritage and dusted with a modern twist, a tranquil and somewhat magical underground cave spa, unparalleled fine dining, juicy cocktails, glamour, elegance, calmness and care. It’s a little slice of heaven on this island.

During the day, visitors can bask under the warm sun on their private terrace with a hot tub. Or, they can treat themselves to an afternoon at the heavenly cave spa.

Southeast of Mykonos town, is the most breath-taking clear-sea and sandy beach, home to Kenshō Psarou, the elite retreat. A newcomer on the island, but the crème de la crème nonetheless, Kenshō Psarou is sure to “wow” even the most discerning traveller.

The rich and famous come to ‘flock and dock’ their yachts, to soak up the Grecian sunshine, whilst enjoying the finest hospitality one could ask for. Psarou is in a league of its own, with awe-inspiring décor from sought after designers, an award-winning top-class chef, chilled vibes, soft sexy beats, shisha and impeccable service – Psarou really is, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The hotel, which is still in its infancy, is a dream destination for design lovers and artists. Every one of the 31 luxury rooms has an independent infrastructure and is home to a bespoke design. Pieces by distinguished designers such as Patricia Urquiola, Paola Navone and Kenneth Cobonpue fill each carefully allocated space. Stylish aesthetics and soothing shades of cream white to sea blue flow into the hotel’s affluent restaurant area, where handmade tables, chairs and alcoves with suspended ceilings appear to float in mid-air, creating an exceptional ambience for fine dining.