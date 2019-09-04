Mwasalat wins award for Omanisation

MUSCAT: Mwasalat has won an award for excellence in the field of job placement and localisation for 2018 in the GCC countries. The ceremony was part of the opening of the fifth meeting of the GCC Labour Ministers’ Committee in Muscat.

Mwasalat was recognized for its efforts in providing employment opportunities for Omani nationals.

Over the past three years, the company has maintained an Omanisation rate of over 90 per cent by creating a suitable working environment for employees, including financial incentives and bonuses, performance-based bonuses, health insurance and other training programmes.

This year, Mwasalat won an international award for excellence in marketing the strategic plan for public transport in the Sultanate.

