Mwasalat to resume regular schedules tomorrow

Muscat: As per the instruction of the Supreme Committee of Covid- 19, Mwasalat said buses and ferries operating through “Sinyar” will resume their regular schedules on Saturday.

City buses service in Muscat, starting from October 24.

Intercity buses service (to the various governorates of the Sultanate), starting from October 24

Resuming of Route 100 (Muscat-Salalah), starting from October 24.

Resuming the regular ferries schedules, starting from October 25.