Local Main 

Mwasalat to resume regular schedules tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: As per the instruction of the Supreme Committee of Covid- 19, Mwasalat said buses and ferries operating through “Sinyar” will resume their regular schedules on Saturday.

City buses service in Muscat, starting from October 24.

Intercity buses service (to the various governorates of the Sultanate), starting from October 24

Resuming of Route 100 (Muscat-Salalah), starting from October 24.

Resuming the regular ferries schedules, starting from October 25.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8388 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

PDO event to promote diversification

Oman Observer Comments Off on PDO event to promote diversification

Crackdown on illegal speed-breakers

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Crackdown on illegal speed-breakers

First day of new academic year for 500, 000 students

Oman Observer Comments Off on First day of new academic year for 500, 000 students