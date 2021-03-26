Mwasalat buses to operate till 6pm during night lockdown

Mwasalat has informed that that ‘Buses’ and ‘Ferries’ operating hours will be reduced starting from March 28, until April 8:

City buses at Muscat and Salalah will be available until 6 pm.

Intercity buses service will be rescheduled, so all trips will arrive at destinations by 6 pm at maximum.

All further details will be shared shortly on our social media platforms.

Ferries services will be rescheduled, All further details will be shared shortly on our social media platforms.