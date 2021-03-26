Local Main 

Mwasalat buses to operate till 6pm during night lockdown

Oman Observer

Mwasalat has informed that that ‘Buses’ and ‘Ferries’ operating hours will be reduced starting from March 28, until April 8:

City buses at Muscat and Salalah will be available until 6 pm.

Intercity buses service will be rescheduled, so all trips will arrive at destinations by 6 pm at maximum.

All further details will be shared shortly on our social media platforms.

Ferries services will be rescheduled, All further details will be shared shortly on our social media platforms.

You May Also Like

OSFA to organise online auction

Oman Observer Comments Off on OSFA to organise online auction

MoD issues regulations on use of arms and explosives

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoD issues regulations on use of arms and explosives

Bombings at Syrian trade fair condemned, Omanis safe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bombings at Syrian trade fair condemned, Omanis safe