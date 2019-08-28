Local 

Mwasalat ferries record number of passengers during Eid holidays

Oman Observer

Muscat: Mwasalat ferried 201,953 passengers during the recently concluded Eid al Adha holidays between August 11 and 16, including a record number 43,000 passengers on the second day of Eid al Adha, the highest in the company’s history, a statement said.

A total of 150,941 people used Mwasalat buses in Muscat, 25,323 n Salalah, 16,019 in Suhar.

A total of 9,610 passengers travelled on the intercity routes.

It may be recalled that with a growth rate of 77  per cent, Mwasalat transported more than 4,5 million passengers during the period January 1 -June 30, 2019, on all its city routes in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and the intercity routes.

Around 25,000 passengers daily travelled in Mwasalat buses.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4136 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate’s population exceeds 4.55 million

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate’s population exceeds 4.55 million

MoTC holds seminar on dispute settlement, intl arbitration in ME

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoTC holds seminar on dispute settlement, intl arbitration in ME

Sultanate, Lithuania hold political talks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Lithuania hold political talks