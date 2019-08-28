Mwasalat ferries record number of passengers during Eid holidays

Muscat: Mwasalat ferried 201,953 passengers during the recently concluded Eid al Adha holidays between August 11 and 16, including a record number 43,000 passengers on the second day of Eid al Adha, the highest in the company’s history, a statement said.

A total of 150,941 people used Mwasalat buses in Muscat, 25,323 n Salalah, 16,019 in Suhar.

A total of 9,610 passengers travelled on the intercity routes.

It may be recalled that with a growth rate of 77 per cent, Mwasalat transported more than 4,5 million passengers during the period January 1 -June 30, 2019, on all its city routes in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and the intercity routes.

Around 25,000 passengers daily travelled in Mwasalat buses.