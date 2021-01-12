Muzahir, Sanjaya power BSC to big victory

MUSCAT: Brilliant batting by Muzahir Raza, who slammed a splendid 148 not out, and excellent all-round show by Sanjaya Ravindra powered Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) to a massive 219- run victory against MCCC Blue in a 50-over Junior League Under-19 game at OC Turf 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

Muzahir struck 3 sixes and 10 fours in his 145-ball knock while Sanjaya stroked an elegant 73 as BSC posted a sizeable 333 for 4 on the board.

MCCC Blue wilted under a big total’s pressure, getting dismissed for 114 in the 40th over. Sanjaya was the pick of BSC bowlers, taking 3 for 10 in 7 overs four of which were maiden.

Hamza powers MCCC Yellow

MCCC Yellow rode on superb performances by Muhammed Hamza, who claimed 4 for 21, and Aaryan Nishit and Dhyan Deepak who scored impressive half-centuries, to seal a thumping 9-wicket win over Bausher Sports Centre (BSC) in a Junior League Under-16 30-over match at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Saturday.

Hamza’s spell was instrumental in restricting BSC to 131 for 9 which Yellows chased down in the 16th over, scoring 132 for 1 as Aaryan and Dhyan struck unbeaten 59 and 58 respectively.

Mathews shines for MCCC Blue

Mark Mathews’ vital 53 was the highlight of MCCC Blue’s 126-run win over MCCC Red in a Junior League T20 match at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Blue scored 189 for 5 and then bowled out Red for a dismal 63 in 13.4 overs.

Nilaksh slams century

In another Under-13 League match, Nilaksh Vats whacked a swashbuckling 128 off only 44 balls as Indian School Wadi Kabir A thrashed ISWK B by 163 runs at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Riddhish Mane was the other main scorer in ISWK A’s 259 for 3 in 20 overs.

ISWK B could not bat with the same flourish, managing a lowly 96 for 4 in its quota of 20 overs.

BRIEF SCORES

Junior League U13

MCCC Blue: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Mark Mathews 53 – 5×4, Arjun Swamy 29 – 1×4) beat MCCC Red 63 all out in 13.4 overs (Hadi Mohammed 11, Nikhil George Noronha 2-4, Chintala Satish Kumar 2-5, Nihal John Noronha 2-6) by 126 runs.

ISWK A 259 for 3 in 20 overs (Nilaksh Vats 128 – 26×4, Riddhish Mane 86 – 10×4) beat ISWK B 96 for 4 in 20 overs (Ayyan Mohammed 34 – 3×4, Kavish Rajeshkumar Shah 2-15) by 163 runs.

Junior League U16

Bosher Sports Centre 131 for 9 in 30 overs (Luis Kerrigan 34 – 3×4, Subhash Chigurupati 30 – 4×4, Muhammed Hamza 4-21, Aum Nrupen Kanani 2-23) lost to MCCC Yellow 132 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Aaryan Nishit 59 – 9×4, Dhyan Deepak 58 – 10×4) by 9 wickets.

Junior League U19

Bosher Sports Centre A 333 for 4 in 50 overs (Muzahir Raza 148 – 10×4, 3×6, Sanjaya Ravindra 73 – 8×4, Muqeet 2-49) beat MCCC Blue 114 all out in 39.2 overs (Moin 29 – 1×4, Bill Asim 21 – 2×4, 1×6, Sanjaya Ravindra 3-10, Nooran Thakur 2-16) by 219 runs.