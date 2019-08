Muscat: Muscat Municipality will close the Muttrah road towards Hassan bin Thabit bridge during the course of Eid Holidays maintenance work.

In cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), Muscat Municipality will close Muttrah road towards Hassan bin Thabit bridge from the midnight of August 8 to August 18, until 6 am.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative roads to avoid traffic.