Museums closed till further notice

Muscat: Major museums in the Sultanate including the National Museum, The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum will remain closed due to COVID-19. All Frankincense Land Sites included in the World Heritage List (Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum — Samhram Archaeological Park — Wabar Archaeological Park), in addition to Salut Archaeological Park in the Wilayat of Bahla will remain closed before visitors until further notice, Office of Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs announced. The decision follows the recommendations of the Supreme Committee which was set up to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19).

Related