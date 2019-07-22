Muscat University, Oman Logistics Center ink pact to support training

In line with its stated goal to drive human capital development in Oman, the Oman Logistics Center (OLC) has signed an agreement in the field of training and development with Muscat University.

The agreement will facilitate greater coordination between the OLC and Muscat University, allowing cooperation across a range of activities including, but not limited to, training, continuing professional development, joint research, consultancy and student internships.

The agreement was signed by Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Vice Chancellor of Muscat University, and Al Khattab al Maani, Executive Director of OLC.

Under the agreement, Muscat University’s Faculty of Transport and Logistics will develop specialised training courses for employees of OLC, further improving their understanding of the unique logistics environment in Oman while also developing the skills needed to thrive in the international logistics sector.

The two organisations will also work together to facilitate and coordinate joint research and advisory services as well as curriculum development to support the strategic direction outlined by the national logistics strategy.

In addition, Muscat University will commit to developing its academic and international expertise in the field of training and professional development by organising seminars, interactive academic courses and other ongoing development activities of interest to OLC.

The agreement between the two parties will also provide a range of opportunities for Muscat University students to experience a practical working environment and develop their skills through work-based training in the company, thereby promoting best practice in the logistics industry.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, the Vice Chancellor of Muscat University said: “Muscat University is delighted to announce this important strategic partnership with OLC, a partnership that will combine our strengths in training and development with OLC’s reputation for excellence in the logistics sector. “Like OLC, Muscat University is committed to realising the promise of the SOLS 2040 programme, and we will seek to unlock and expand the Sultanate’s logistics potential through targeted training and research programmes.

