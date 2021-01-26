Muscat top city in ME for quality of life, 10th safest city overall

Muscat, Jan 26 – Out of the different urban cities in the Middle East and Asia, Muscat is currently number one when it comes to the overall Quality of Life Index for 2021.

Muscat has bested neighbouring cities Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha.

While Adelaide, Australia, currently sits at number one in the overall global ranking against 251 urban cities followed by other Oceanian, European and American cities, only Muscat managed to break the top 40 cities comfortably nestled at rank 32 while Abu Dhabi ranks 52, Dubai at 104 and Doha at 106.

The Quality of Life Index available at crowdsourced site Numbeo “is an estimation of overall quality of life by using an empirical formula which takes into account purchasing power index (higher is better), pollution index (lower is better), house price to income ratio (lower is better), cost of living index (lower is better), safety index (higher is better), healthcare index (higher is better), traffic commute time index (lower is better) and climate index (higher is better).”

Top 10 safest city in the world

Ranking the safest cities in the world for 2021, Muscat landed on the top 10 spot with Abu Dhabi and Doha taking the first two spots respectively and Sharjah and Dubai at 6th and 7th spots respectively.

Caracas in Venezuela, Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg in South Africa and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil had been ranked the most unsafe cities respectively.

Top 5 with the best traffic management

Amongst the world’s 251 urban cities, Muscat is in the top 5 with the best traffic systems. Ranked number 5 overall, it follows Novi Sad in Serbia, Regina in Canada, Limassol in Cyprus and Reykjavik in Iceland amongst having the best traffic commute time index.

