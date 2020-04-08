Muscat lockdown from Friday, schools suspended until further notice

Muscat: Muscat: The entire capital area will be locked down from Friday as per the decision of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

Due to the increase of cases of infection in different places in the Sultanate, most notably in Muttrah, which has been locked down since April 1, the committee decided to lock down the Governorate of Muscat through the activation of control checkpoints with effect from 10 am on Friday (April 10) to 10 am on April 22, along with the continued operation of control checkpoints,” said the Supreme

Committee meeting chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The Supreme Committee also decided to maintain the suspension of study in all educational institutions in the Sultanate until further notice while at the same time underscoring the significance of efforts to activate online education through educational portals and platforms.

The committee expressed thanks and appreciation for the efforts exerted by Omani diplomatic missions and cultural attache offices abroad to facilitate the repatriation of Omani citizens -particularly students back home.

The Ministry of Health announced 48 new cases, bringing the total number registered in the Sultanate to 419, including 72 recoveries and two deaths.

The capital continues to top the list with 334 cases and 34 recovered, followed by Al Dhakilyah (26 cases), South Batinah (19 ), Musandam (3), Al Dhahirah (3), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (22), Dhofar (8) and North Sharqiyah (1). The government has warned that the number of cases infected will see a jump in the numbers in the coming days.

A top official at MOH told the media, that the ministry is monitoring the spread within the community and there have been examples that one person transmitted the infection to five members of his family.

He added, “We are facing a shortage of some medical supplies for dealing with Covid-19 and we are seeking to secure what is needed.”

Sponsors or employers of the expatriate workers have been urged to follow up, educate, and provide the appropriate environment as infection among these workers pose a serious challenge.

He added most of the infected are between 15 – 50 years old, and they constitute about 78 per cent of the total cases. He said the decisions taken with the aim of preventive measures from Covid-19

will not help reduce its impact on the economy and the lives of citizens and residents.