Muscat, Suhar, Duqm to emerge as major cities by 2040

Muscat: Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said that the National Urban Development Strategy will focus on integrated, balanced, and sustainable development in line with Vision 2040.

He said the national urban strategy will give importance to the issues related to climate change, renewable energy resources, efficient water network, waste management, and alternative means of transportation, including the promotion of walking and bicycles.

The ministry will soon implement the National Urban Development Strategy by involving the relevant authorities.

Population

The National Urban Development Strategy 2040 expects the population of Oman to increase between 2.5 million and three million by 2040. The national workforce will increase by 32 percent to reach 3.9 million, including skilled workers.

Muscat

Muscat will be developed as a global city by 2040 with a population of 2.5 million and a workforce of 2.3 million people. The national workforce will be 1.7 million – 75% Omanis and 25% expatriates.

South Batinah

By 2040, the population of South al Batinah will have one million people, of which 263,000 will be in Barka. The total workforce will be 551, 000 (Omani and expatriate workforce, 50% each).

North Batinah

The North al Batinah will be one of the main centers for international trade and will play a major role due to industries, minerals, and agriculture. North al Batinah will have a population of 1.3 million, of which 550,00 will be in Suhar with a workforce of 650,000 – Omanis 34% and expatriates 66 percent.

North Sharqiyah

North Sharqiya will have a population of 365,000, of which Ibra will be home to 110,000. The total workforce will be 155,000 – 60 percent Omanis and expatriate 40 percent.

Al Wusta

Al Wusta Governorate will have a population of 250,000, of which Duqm will be home to 200,000 people. The total workforce will be 188,000 with expatriates constituting 91 of them.

Dhofar

The Dhofar Governorate will witness economic growth due to the economic zone and the airport. With a population of 600,000, Salalah will be home to around 480,000. The total workforce will be 364,000, equally divided between Omanis and expatriates.