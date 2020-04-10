Wilayat Muscat under isolation as capital lockdown begins

Muscat: Wilayat Muscat has been placed under complete isolation, starting from today until further notice, as the lockdown begins in the governorate.

In the context of the efforts exerted by the Royal Oman Police, in coordination with the competent authorities, to curb the spread of Covid 19, traffic has been closed on the roads leading to Wilayat Muscat.

The entry of trucks, foodstuffs, basic and medical services, such as fuel, sanitation and others, will be facilitated.

This isolation is part of the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid 19 during the current period.

Meanwhile, the decision to lock down Muscat Governorate has come into effect with the activation of the control and checkpoints as of 1o am on Friday, which will continue until 10 am on April 22.

Everything is normal in the Governorate of Muscat; the shops that were excluded from the earlier closure decision will remain open to provide your needs.

Adequate stocks of food and consumables are available in the Sultanate for a long time. There is no need for overshopping.

What is meant by locking-down Muscat Governorate?

Those in the Governorate of Muscat shall remain inside the governorate and those outside the Governorate of Muscat shall remain outside the governorate.

The priority for movement between governorates will be given to provide basic services and ensure the availability of all basic goods and materials.

Citizens and residents within the Governorate may move within it, but movement shall be only if necessary

Wilayat Muscat’s Villages include

Al-Bustan

AI-Jissah

Al-Khairan

Sifah

Qantab

Haramal

Yiti, Sidab

Yanket

Riyam

Hillat A’Taqiah

Hillat AI-Midapgah

Hillat AI-Neam

Hillat al Dalalil and Basra

Hillat A’Rawiah Hillat A’Sheikh

Hillat aI Madrsa

Hillat A’Zefarania

Hillat Kalbauh

Hillat AI-Mayabeen