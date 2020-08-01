Local Main 

Muscat Municipality warns stores on working hours

Muscat Municipality has warned all commercial establishments, including malls, to follow instructions of the Supreme Committee and close their shops well in advance (at least an hour) before 7 pm when the total ban on movement comes into effect.

Warning possible legal actions against the violators,  it said the commercial establishments should fix closing timings keeping into considerations that both employees and customers have to be back home before 7 pm.

As per Article 9 of the Decision 2020/151 issued by the Inspector General of Police and Customs, RO100 will be imposed for violations of the Supreme Committee decisions, and legal action will be initiated in coordination with the public prosecution.

The individual violations that were recorded during the last few days by the authorities were for not wearing masks in public places, including at commercial stores by customers.

 

