Retail activity at central market to resume on Wednesday

MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality has clarified on the Al Mawalih Central Fruits and Vegetables Market.

A statement issued by Muscat Municipality on Saturday said: “Within the context of the development operations carried out by Muscat Municipality at the Al Mawalih Central Fruits and Vegetables Market as well as regulating the market and taking health and safety measures, Muscat Municipality has decided to:

First; starting Saturday April 25, only wholesale traders’ trucks weighing 3 tonnes or more will be allowed to enter the market from 4 am to 11 am :

Second: Retail trade activity will resume on Wednesday, April 29.

Third: Work in on for the activation of Athmar online platform which will provide an opportunity for wholesale traders to promote their businesses.

Fourth: Muscat Municipality and Asyad Group are planning to move the central wholesale market to Khazaen Economic City in South Al Batinah Governorate. The move is in line with the government’s orientation to directly link the Sultanate’s ports to the new wholesale market as well as establishing an integrated zone for the wholesale market related services.

Fifth: As part of the development plan for the central market, the Muscat Municipality is currently studying a plan to convert the central wholesale market to an integrated retail market with a tender for the project to be floated by the end of this year.

