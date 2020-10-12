Local 

Muscat Municipality reschedules parking hours

Oman Observer

Muscat:  The metered parking lot will operate from  8 am until 1 pm and from 4 pm until 6:30 pm in the evening during the night lockdown days until October 24.

Muscat Municipality earlier said that parking meters devices will be removed from a number of locations in the city, starting November 1.

Vehicle owners should instead use online or mobile services to book and pay parking charges.

Parking meters will be removed from the Central Business District (CBD), Ruwi Market, Al Fursan Street, Muttrah Souq, and Al Bahri Street.

Motorists can book for parking by sending SMS with car plate details to 90091.

The user will receive a text message stating the reservation confirmation and including the ticket number, car number and code, and time

If the user wants to extend the time, he only has to send another message to 90091 and follow the same steps.

