Muscat Municipality to apply pre-booking system for sacrifices

Seeb: Muscat Municipality announced that the slaughterhouses of Seeb and Al Amerat will be operating between 7:30 am and 11 am from Tuesday to Sunday (the third day of Eid Al Adha).

The municipality said that the individual consumers are required to book in advance on the social media sites and will receive the sacrifices in the morning during the working hours.

The companies and butcheries will receive the meat of animals slaughtered at night at their sale outlets in the morning. Individual consumers willing to slaughter their own livestock may coordinate with the administration of the slaughterhouse in the morning.

The slaughterhouses will return back to normal timing (from 6 am to 1 pm) after the end of the Eid Al Adha holidays. — ONA