Muscat Municipality opens Al Khoudh Public Park in Al Seeb

Al Seeb: Muscat Municipality today opened Al Khoudh Public Park under the auspices of Eng Essam bin Saud al Zedjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. Present at the opening ceremony were Shaikh Waleed bin Khamis al Hashar, CEO of Bank Muscat and some officials.

The park was established on an area of about 15,000 square metres. It includes children’s playgrounds, a six-man football ground and green spaces. The park includes a walkway, with a length of one kilometer and a width of 3 metres, in addition to a place fitted with fitness equipment.

It should be noted that the park’s project was financed by Bank Muscat, as one of the development and beautification projects of the bank’s social initiatives in the Sultanate. –ONA