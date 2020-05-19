Muscat Municipality guidelines for commercial establisments

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has urged commercial establishments that are allowed to conduct business to follow guidelines specified by the Ministry of Health.

Always wash hands frequently with water and alcohol-based sterilizers.

Refrain from sharing personal protective equipment (such as helmets, gloves, and face masks.

The minimum number of direct contacts as possible and avoid physical greetings such as handshaking and hugging.

Introduce an appointment system for clients and reduce the time periods for their presence in the organization.

Providing appropriate personal protection means and equipment for each employee.

Sterilize all devices and equipment including phones.

To direct the employees to the nearest health institution if they exhibit any symptoms.

Intensifying the cleaning process at the workplace and the workers’ residence using the recommended cleaning fluids

To ensure continuous disinfection: especially for frequently contacted surfaces such as drawer handles and doors

Take care to wear the muzzle (or masks) tightly to reduce the space between the face and the muzzle (masks) and avoid touching them.