Muscat Municipality: Following commercial establishments to stay open

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has clarified that the decision to close all shops in the capital does not include food and catering services or related activities among a few others.

1- Cooking Gas (factories, distribution),

  1. Food stores

  2. warehouses and factories for bottled water, (packaging and distribution),

  3. stores attached to gas stations, which provide urgent services (car wash, oil change, tire repair),

  4. Pharmacies,

  5. Restaurants (only for order, delivery)

  6. optical shops.

The commercial establishments that will be closed are

  1. barbershops,
  2. health clubs,
  3. Gyms (Fitness),
  4. entertainment centers,
  5. Hairdressing shops and related activities,
  6. Auto repair and maintenance shops,
  7. furniture shops,
  8. luxury shops of all kinds,
  9. Open markets
  10. Popular markets (souqs) – Mutrah, Nizwa and Friday
  11. Ironing shops
  12. Laundries and textiles of all kinds
  13. 13- Shisha delivery shops
  14. Flower shops and gift
  15. Tailoring
  16. Shops selling clothes and textiles
  17. Selling stationery
  18. Press
  19. Sale of mobile phones
  20. Gold and Jewelry Shops
  21. Repairing electrical appliances
  22. Selling electronic and electrical devices.

