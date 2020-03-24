Muscat Municipality: Following commercial establishments to stay open

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has clarified that the decision to close all shops in the capital does not include food and catering services or related activities among a few others.

1- Cooking Gas (factories, distribution),

Food stores warehouses and factories for bottled water, (packaging and distribution), stores attached to gas stations, which provide urgent services (car wash, oil change, tire repair), Pharmacies, Restaurants (only for order, delivery) optical shops.

The commercial establishments that will be closed are

barbershops, health clubs, Gyms (Fitness), entertainment centers, Hairdressing shops and related activities, Auto repair and maintenance shops, furniture shops, luxury shops of all kinds, Open markets Popular markets (souqs) – Mutrah, Nizwa and Friday Ironing shops Laundries and textiles of all kinds 13- Shisha delivery shops Flower shops and gift Tailoring Shops selling clothes and textiles Selling stationery Press Sale of mobile phones Gold and Jewelry Shops Repairing electrical appliances Selling electronic and electrical devices.