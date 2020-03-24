Muscat Municipality: Following commercial establishments to stay open
Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has clarified that the decision to close all shops in the capital does not include food and catering services or related activities among a few others.
1- Cooking Gas (factories, distribution),
- Food stores
warehouses and factories for bottled water, (packaging and distribution),
stores attached to gas stations, which provide urgent services (car wash, oil change, tire repair),
Pharmacies,
Restaurants (only for order, delivery)
optical shops.
The commercial establishments that will be closed are
- barbershops,
- health clubs,
- Gyms (Fitness),
- entertainment centers,
- Hairdressing shops and related activities,
- Auto repair and maintenance shops,
- furniture shops,
- luxury shops of all kinds,
- Open markets
- Popular markets (souqs) – Mutrah, Nizwa and Friday
- Ironing shops
- Laundries and textiles of all kinds
- 13- Shisha delivery shops
- Flower shops and gift
- Tailoring
- Shops selling clothes and textiles
- Selling stationery
- Press
- Sale of mobile phones
- Gold and Jewelry Shops
- Repairing electrical appliances
- Selling electronic and electrical devices.