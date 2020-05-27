Muscat lockdown lifted, Muttrah still in isolation

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The Committee, which met at the Interior Ministry, took more decisions to curb the spread of the pandemic in the Sultanate and alleviate its impacts.

The committee decided to lift the closure of Governorate of Muscat from May 29, but the decision does not include the Wilayah of Mattrah, which will remain on health isolation. The committee has withdrawn the decision to exempt employees from appearing at workplaces in government agencies. It stressed the necessity of returning at least 50 percent of the employees of each entity from May 31.3. Some employees can take the balance of their annual leave with the approval of the head of the department so that the regular work and services are not affected.

The Committee valued His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s message of greetings addressed to citizens and residents in the Sultanate on the occasion of Eid al Fitr 1441 AH. It also valued His Majesty the Sultan’s commendation of efforts undertaken to combat Coronavirus disease and alleviate its health, social and economic impacts, as well as His Majesty the Sultan’s appreciation for positive public comportment and total cooperation with the departments concerned.

The Committee reiterated His Majesty the Sultan’s call upon members of the public to continue their collaboration and cooperation to combat the Coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country and the whole world. In particular, it underscored His Majesty the Sultan’s emphasis on full compliance with the decisions and instructions issued by the departments concerned on this issue.

In light of the steady rise in number of people catching the disease in the Sultanate, the Supreme Committee underlines the role of every individual, and society at large, in prevention against the disease, notably through commitment to precautionary measures, said a statement issued by the Committee today.

The Committee also urged public and private establishments to set policies, regulations and procedures to ensure the protection of their respective employees, beneficiaries and customers against infection with the disease.

Also, within the context of the attention accorded by the Supreme Committee to facilitating traffic between Muscat Governorate and other governorates of the Sultanate, and, for the continuation of economic activities in line with precautionary measures undertaken so far, the Committee decided to lift the health closure/isolation of Muscat Governorate with effect from Friday, May 29, 2020, said the statement.

The Committee also decided to terminate the enforcement of its decision discharging employees of working from their offices. It decided that not less than 50 per cent of employees should attend at the workplace with effect from Sunday, May 31, 2020, though some of the employees may benefit from their outstanding days of annual leave, said the statement.

Accordingly, Heads of Units (ministers and their counterparts) have the discretion to take any decisions deemed necessary to secure the regular performance of their respective government units, including standard flow of services, said the statement, which required Heads of Units to set precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The Committee prayed to the Almighty Allah to spare all people all evils and harms. –ONA

