Muscat lockdown extended, ban on all Ramadhan gatherings

Muscat: The Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal al Busaidy at the general Diwan of the Ministry of Interior, on Monday.

Attended by all committee members, the meeting followed up the deployments of COVID-19 and discussed measures for containing the outbreak and handling its repercussions.

On the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan, the Supreme Committee extended greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Omani people and the Arab and Muslim peoples praying to Almighty Allah to lift the COVID-19 pandemic form the whole humanity and grant everyone good health and tranquility.

The Supreme Committee has taken a number of new decisions related to precautionary measures that should be followed during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Supreme Committee calls on all to avoid all sorts of gathering during the holy month of Ramadhan and decided that closure of mosques will continue during Ramadhan except for the call to prayer including for Tarawih prayers

The Supreme Committee issued a strict ban on the holding of Ramadhan gatherings including mass iftar be it in mosques or other places like tents and public areas.

The committee has banned social, sporting and cultural gatherings and all sorts of social activities during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Supreme Committee has decided to extend the lockdown of Muscat Governorate until 10 am on Friday May 8. — ONA