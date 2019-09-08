Muscat Int’l film festival in March 2020

Muscat: Preparations are underway for the 11th Muscat International Film Festival (MIFF) that will host regionally as well as globally acclaimed films and film personalities in the Sultanate in March 2020. To be held from March 24 to 29 under the auspices of the Oman Film and Theatre Society (OFTS), in association with various ministries and public authorities and private entities, further details, chief guests, and names of the participants will soon be finalised, according to OFTS officials.

“We are finalising the various facets such as selection of movies, invitees, venues and the like towards March 24 when curtains to the 11th Muscat International Film Festival will rise,” an OFTS official said.

There will be a feature film and a documentary section in both short and full length film categories besides a students’ film category,” he confirmed. A galaxy of regional and global film-makers, actors and actresses besides other film technicians will attend the festival. Side by side, debates and discussions on all days will be held during the festival.

A colourful opening and closing ceremonies are on the cards, he said. The last edition of the MIFF, presented by the Ministry of Tourism in association with Oman Airports, was held under the auspices of Abulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) auditorium.

It hosted film stars from around the world, including Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, award winning Indian-American film-maker Mira Nair, Egyptian actor Amr Wakad, Egyptian director Ali Badrakhan, Syrian film-maker Ghassan Massoud and Italian actor Franco Nero. As many as 115 films from several countries including many premieres, a large number of Omani short films and documentaries across various genres and cultures were screened during the festival.