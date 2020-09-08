Muscat Int’l airport handles 240k tonnes of cargo last year

Muscat: Muscat International Airport handled 240, 284 tonnes of cargo in 2019. The volume is 3.8 per cent more than the previous year that recorded 230, 284 tonnes of cargo, according to the GCEO of the Oman Aviation Group.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the announcement of a strategic partnership with DHL at Muscat Airport City with Oman Aviation Group, the GCEO said this liaising is an important step in the country’s aviation planning at a challenging time for the global aviation sector and marks a truly positive milestone on our journey towards sector recovery and economic diversification a journey of national priorities led by Oman Vision 2040.

“The signing of a strategic partnership with DHL comes as part of the National Aviation Strategy 2030 which aims to transform Oman into a versatile hub for global air logistics and e-commerce. Muscat Airport City, which will see the creation of specialised Logistics Gates, is an important first step towards the creation of an integrated air cargo ecosystem which supports and integrate with the national cargo system in Oman which enables economic diversification that the country is working on,” said Mustafa al Hinai, GCEO of Oman Aviation Group.

“By strengthening the air logistics at Muscat Airport City, the Sultanate will be able to attract more international investors and leading logistics players to Oman and is a key component of Oman’s National Aviation Strategy 2030 which considers air cargo as an essential building block for the future.”

Oman has a long-term strategy to increase air cargo throughout the Sultanate to 730,000 tonnes by 2030.

“The National Aviation Strategy launched in 2020 identified the potential to grow market share in our established markets, including the GCC, and expand to new secondary markets in Asia, Africa, and Europe.” Al Hinai added.

Reports suggest until the global pandemic, Oman regularly reported a cargo growth of around 10 per cent per annum compared to the same period the year before.

Welcoming the Supreme Committee’s decision to reopen the airports in the country after six months, he said, “We are continuing our operations without a halt. Our team is fully prepared for the reopening.”

“All our core business units, Oman Air, Oman Airports and Transom are all set to offer quality service to the passengers upon reopening the airport and revitalised to lead Oman’s national aviation interest,” the GCEO told the Observer.