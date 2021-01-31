Muscat international film fest cancelled

The Muscat International Film Festival (MIFF), a biennial event, has been cancelled, the Oman Film and Theatre Society (OFTS) told the Observer. “The biennial festival of both local and international films stands cancelled due to the present pandemic situation and the revised dates will be announced as and when it is decided,” Qasim bin Muhammad al Sulaimi, Chairman of OFTS, said. Keeping pace with the changing times, conducting the film festival online was also under consideration, according to him. “But online film fest was not exactly something which many of our well-wishers and artistes and filmmakers are looking forward to. Having said, chances of a virtual film fest cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Related