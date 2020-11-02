Local Uncategorized 

Muscat International Airport receives Jazeera Airways’ first flight

Muscat: Muscat International Airport on Monday received the first flight of Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways. Jazeera Airways will operate one weekly direct flight between Muscat and Kuwait City.

The inaugural flight was received with water rigs, as a salute to honour the maiden flight of Jazeera Airways, which is one of the low-budget airlines based in the State of Kuwait.

Jazeera Airways is the first private airline established in Kuwait. It flies to more than 18 destinations in the Middle East, South and West Asia and Europe. It is the second national airline for the State of Kuwait after Kuwait Airways. –ONA

