Muscat Governorate tops in population density

The average population density in the Sultanate in 2018 was about 14.8 persons per square kilometre, slightly up from 2017, when it was 14.7 persons per square kilometre, according to the data provided in the annual statistical book issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). At the governorate level, the highest population density in the Sultanate was in the Governorate of Muscat, where the rate was 363.6 people per square kilometre, a slight decrease from 2017 when the rate was 364.8 people per square kilometre.

RISE IN DENSITY

The Governorate of North Al Batinah stood second in terms of population density, with an average of 96.3 persons per square kilometre, up from 2017, with an average density of 94.3 persons per square kilometre, followed by the Governorate of South Al Batinah, where the population density rose to 80 persons per square kilometre compared to 78.5 people per square kilometre in 2017. The average population density in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah was 26.3 persons per square kilometre, up 0.3 from 2017.

It increased by 0.1 in the Governorate of Musandam to 22.4 persons per square kilometre, while in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, it was 0.4 per cent to 14.8 people per square kilometre. In the Governorate of Al Buraimi, the rate was 14.3 persons per square kilometre, up 0.1 from 2017, and the rate also increased by 0.1 in both the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah and Al Dhahirah to 13.3 and 6.1 persons per square kilometre, respectively. The rate was stable at 4.6 people per square kilometre in the Governorate of Dhofar, while the lowest population density was in the Governorate of Al Wusta by 0.6 persons per square kilometre.

POPULATION GROWS

A recent report issued by NCSI revealed that the population in the Sultanate increased every hour by eight Omanis. The ratio of males to the total population of the Sultanate was about 65 per cent, compared to 35 per cent for females, according to the report. Omani males constitute 50 per cent of the total Omani population. According to the report, the Sultanate’s population increased by about 978,000 to about 4.6 million people during the period from mid-2012 to mid-2018. The rate of change among Omanis was 23.3 per cent, according to the population report issued by the NCSI.

According to the bulletin, based on mid-2018 data, the population pyramid for Omanis by gender for 2018 was almost equal, with males and females constituting 50.4 per cent and 49.6 per cent, respectively. Youth and children under the age of 29 represent the largest segment of Omanis, making up two-thirds of the Omani population (64 per cent).