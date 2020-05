Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has extended the closure of the Governorate of Muscat, Muttrah wilayat, and the commercial market area of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali until 10 am May 29, 2020.

Muttrah was placed under quarantine because of the prevalence of community transmission, which means the spread of the virus to people without contact with infected persons and not related to travel.

Muscat governorate has been under lockdown since 10 am on April 10.