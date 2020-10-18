Muscat gets ACI Airport Health Accreditation

“Health and safety have always been a top priority for Oman Airport. In achieving this global health accreditation, Muscat International Airport once again demonstrates its team’s commitment to taking the appropriate steps to reduce the risk of exposure at our airports.,” said Saud bin Nasser al Hobeishi, Oman Airports’ Deputy CEO.

“We are delighted to have achieved the ACI Airport Health Accreditation, which demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver safe and healthy travel experience at all times and in all circumstances. We will remain resilient in the post-Covid-19 environment while prioritizing our customers and employee health and forging a new path forward as international air traffic begins to recover. On behalf of Oman Airports, I would like to thank and congratulate our team at Muscat International Airport and the various security and civil stakeholders for all the hard work they have put in to enable us to achieve this important accreditation and to improve the travel experience at our airport, while maintaining a healthy and safe environment.”

The Airport Health Accreditation program was established to restore confidence in travelers about the safety of airport facilities and the effectiveness of the precautionary measures implemented to prevent any risk to their health.

This accreditation is a recognition of all the COVID-19 measures that Oman Airports have been implementing at Muscat International Airport since the onset of the pandemic. It also consolidates Oman Airport’s commitment to upholding the best standards of health and safety at all airports of the Sultanate of Oman and when serving its customers.

Over the past months, Oman Airport has invested heavily in developing, implementing, and improving health and safety measures across all airports of the Sultanate to safeguard the health, safety, and wellness of its employees, partners, customers, and the general traveling public.

Earlier this month, Oman Airports marked another achievement with Duqm Airport earning the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation Certificate – level 1 (Mapping), which was also earned three years ago by Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport (level 3).

This demonstrates the company’s utmost commitment to environmentally friendly practices and to the highest standards of sustainably. This represents another commitment by Oman Airport to industry best practices as it continues to dedicate all its resources to ensure that the entirety of its operations leaves the smallest possible impact on climate change.