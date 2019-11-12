Muscat Electronics bags ISO 9001 in QMS certification

Bagging the most prestigious and coveted ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, Muscat Electronics LLC (ME), one of the leading HVAC and office automation companies in the Sultanate of Oman under Al Yousef Group, has reached another milestone on its 40th Anniversary year.

Faisal M al Yousef, Executive Director, Muscat Electronics said: “Muscat electronics LLC, since it was established in 1979, has always kept its customers at the fore front of it’s attention. ISO 9001 -2015 that we received now, is a recognition of the quality of the processes in our organisation. The ISO certificate now received will not only motivate our company to offer superior services to our customers, but will also increases the confidence of our customers further in ME”.

The ISO certification was awarded to Muscat Electronics LLC after the company’s robust Customer management processes, system and operations — from customer enquiry to product sales, installation and service delivery on various parameters and specifications were inspected and tested.

